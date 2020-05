One of the employees of the Alamedin District Court in Bishkek tested positive for coronavirus. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, doctors of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will conduct an epidemiological investigation in the courthouse and will issue an appropriate order.

«We are working on this issue,» the Ministry of Health said.

As of May 23, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 1,365 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 957 of them have recovered.