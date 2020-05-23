16:06
Brazil has second-highest rate of coronavirus spread in the world

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 108,599 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 5,211,172 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,601,251), Brazil (330,890), Russia (326,448), the UK (255,544), Spain (234,824), Italy (228,658) and France (182,015).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is close to 2,000,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 107,904 people.

At least 338,225 people died from the virus (growth by 5,301 people for a day), including 96,007 people — in the USA, 36,475 — in the UK, 32,616— in Italy, 28,218 — in France, and 28,628— in Spain.

At least 1,365 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,919 cases — in Kazakhstan, 3,036 — in Uzbekistan, 2,551 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
