SCNS tells about detention of employee of prosecutor’s office for bribe

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan together with the Department of Own Security and Official Investigations of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic caught 38-year-old K.A., senior assistant prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, red handed while receiving a bribe of 150,000 soms. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The senior assistant prosecutor extorted $ 2,000 for leniency. A criminal case was opened against the applicant’s son.

«Pre-trial proceedings materials were registered under the Article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained was placed in the temporary detention center of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway,» the SCNS reports.