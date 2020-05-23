13:04
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

SCNS tells about detention of employee of prosecutor’s office for bribe

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan together with the Department of Own Security and Official Investigations of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic caught 38-year-old K.A., senior assistant prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, red handed while receiving a bribe of 150,000 soms. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The senior assistant prosecutor extorted $ 2,000 for leniency. A criminal case was opened against the applicant’s son.

«Pre-trial proceedings materials were registered under the Article «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained was placed in the temporary detention center of the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway,» the SCNS reports.
link: https://24.kg/english/153654/
views: 79
Print
Related
Judge of Pervomaisky District Court arrested for bribe in Bishkek
Employees of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan extort $ 25,000
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined
Head of rural district in Chui region detained for bribe extortion
SCNS: Court bailiff arrested with bribe
Director of Bishkek branch of CMIF arrested for bribe extortion
Policemen extort money for termination of pre-trial proceedings in Ala-Buka
Ministry of Justice employee detained for bribe extortion in Talas
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Brother of parliamentary deputy detained for bribe hospitalized
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25 Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
23 May, Saturday
12:28
SCNS tells about detention of employee of prosecutor’s office for bribe SCNS tells about detention of employee of prosecutor’s...
12:04
Two women infect 18 people with coronavirus in Naryn region
11:58
Highest number of infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan - people aged 20 - 35
11:39
Eight more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:28
At least 146 schoolchildren, students from USA, Canada transported to Kyrgyzstan