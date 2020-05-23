Highest number of infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan - people aged 20 - 35

People at the age 20 — 35 are most of all affected by coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, there are 489 of them among the infected.

«There are 184 cases in children under 15 years old, from 35 to 55 years old — 436 cases, from 55 and older — 216 cases,» he said.

As of today, 394 patients with confirmed COVID-19 are in hospitals, 11 of them are in serious condition. At least 2,090 people are currently in observation units of the country.

As of May 23, the number of infected with COVID-19 reached 1,365 people in Kyrgyzstan. At least 957 people have recovered.