Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia

Coronavirus was confirmed in the staff of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. Spokeswoman for the diplomatic mission Gulbarchyn Baiymbetova confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the virus was detected in four employees of the Embassy, the same number of cases is in the Representative Office of the State Migration Service and three — in the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

«They are all in self-isolation, some of them have already recovered. The Embassy continues working as usual,» she added.