Human rights activists ask Health Ministry to check prisoners for coronavirus

Human rights activists ask the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to resolve the issue of PCR testing of the inmates of the pretrial detention center 1 and prison colonies in Bishkek for coronavirus.

As the National Center for Torture Prevention told 24.kg news agency, the head of the State Penitentiary Service, Melis Turganbaev, promised that they would test the prisoners, but it is not known when. There are not enough reagents yet. And those that come at the disposal of the State Penitentiary Service are used to test employees of the agency. «I think we need to turn to the state and international donors,» acting head of the Center Dinara Sayakova said.

As of today, there are five employees of the State Penitentiary Service in the Infectious Diseases Hospital, one more employee is in a departmental hospital with suspected virus. Their state of health is satisfactory; they have no complaints. Earlier it was reported that four doctors working in the prison colonies were diagnosed with COVID-19.