11:32
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Human rights activists ask Health Ministry to check prisoners for coronavirus

Human rights activists ask the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan to resolve the issue of PCR testing of the inmates of the pretrial detention center 1 and prison colonies in Bishkek for coronavirus.

As the National Center for Torture Prevention told 24.kg news agency, the head of the State Penitentiary Service, Melis Turganbaev, promised that they would test the prisoners, but it is not known when. There are not enough reagents yet. And those that come at the disposal of the State Penitentiary Service are used to test employees of the agency. «I think we need to turn to the state and international donors,» acting head of the Center Dinara Sayakova said.

As of today, there are five employees of the State Penitentiary Service in the Infectious Diseases Hospital, one more employee is in a departmental hospital with suspected virus. Their state of health is satisfactory; they have no complaints. Earlier it was reported that four doctors working in the prison colonies were diagnosed with COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/153633/
views: 128
Print
Related
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
Wife of policeman spreads classified information about coronavirus patients
Coronavirus confirmed in 154 citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.1 million people globally
Another medical worker gets coronavirus in Naryn
At least 20 more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Online database for registration of COVID-19 patients introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Three medical workers contract COVID-19 at Infectious Diseases Hospital
37 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,350 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25 Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
23 May, Saturday
11:28
At least 146 schoolchildren, students from USA, Canada transported to Kyrgyzstan At least 146 schoolchildren, students from USA, Canada...
11:20
Bishkek - St. Petersburg - Moscow flight scheduled for May 26
11:14
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
11:04
PM of Kyrgyzstan offers to temporarily involve unemployed in social labor
10:43
Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia