18:48
USD 75.03
EUR 82.33
RUB 1.06
English

Wife of policeman spreads classified information about coronavirus patients

A wife of the head of the Department for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city distributed personal data of people infected with coronavirus. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The fact was registered, but the proceedings were stopped later.

«According to preliminary data, the woman sent out a photo with a list of COVID-19 patients via WhatsApp messenger. The list included the names and surnames of Osh residents, who were infected with coronavirus. The policeman was reprimanded,» the law enforcement agencies said.
link: https://24.kg/english/153604/
views: 115
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in 154 citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.1 million people globally
Another medical worker gets coronavirus in Naryn
At least 20 more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Online database for registration of COVID-19 patients introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Three medical workers contract COVID-19 at Infectious Diseases Hospital
37 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,350 in total
Kubatbek Boronov instructs to tighten infection control in maternity hospitals
Six employees of State Registration Service contract COVID-19 in Naryn
Number of people infected with coronavirus close to 5 million globally
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
22 May, Friday
17:57
Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit
17:43
Wife of policeman spreads classified information about coronavirus patients
17:35
Almazbek Atambayev felt sick during meeting with wife and children
17:27
New kindergarten for 140 children to open in Bishkek on June 1
17:19
448 citizens returning to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg