Wife of policeman spreads classified information about coronavirus patients

A wife of the head of the Department for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city distributed personal data of people infected with coronavirus. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The fact was registered, but the proceedings were stopped later.

«According to preliminary data, the woman sent out a photo with a list of COVID-19 patients via WhatsApp messenger. The list included the names and surnames of Osh residents, who were infected with coronavirus. The policeman was reprimanded,» the law enforcement agencies said.