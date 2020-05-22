Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-corruption strategy in June

The next meeting of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan will be expectedly held in June, at which a draft state strategy to combat corruption in Kyrgyzstan and eliminate its causes for 2020–2024 will be considered. The Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbaev told.

According to him, the draft strategy meets modern challenges and threats and provides for development and implementation of new anti-corruption mechanisms aimed at systematically combating any corruption manifestations in state bodies.

In particular, the draft strategy contains the following measures such as: