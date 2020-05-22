11:11
USD 75.03
EUR 82.33
RUB 1.06
English

Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-corruption strategy in June

The next meeting of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan will be expectedly held in June, at which a draft state strategy to combat corruption in Kyrgyzstan and eliminate its causes for 2020–2024 will be considered. The Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbaev told.

According to him, the draft strategy meets modern challenges and threats and provides for development and implementation of new anti-corruption mechanisms aimed at systematically combating any corruption manifestations in state bodies.

In particular, the draft strategy contains the following measures such as:

  • Completion of the introduction of an electronic system of fiscalization of tax and customs procedures;
  • Legislative definition that the discrepancy between expenses and income is the basis for the dismissal of state and municipal employees (including those holding political positions), and the lack of evidence of the acquisition of property for legitimate income entails confiscation of this property and income from it in favor of the state;
  • Creation of a national system for measuring corruption;
  • Reduction of corruption in the medical and social sphere through the improvement of legislation governing social standards, ensuring targeting when setting categorial compensation and other social payments, switch to international functional standards and approaches;
  • Toughening and aggravation of punishment for committing official and corruption crimes with the obligatory confiscation of property;
  • Development and implementation of by-laws aimed at the effective implementation of the conflict of interest law;
  • Legislative toughening of measures against state and municipal employees for failure to notify of a conflict of interest;
  • Development and implementation of a new system for conducting anti-corruption expertise of draft regulatory legal acts and existing legislation;
  • Maximum transparency when making decisions that affect national interests, increased control by civil society over the activities of state bodies and ensuring maximum and unhindered access for citizens to the process of development of regulatory legal acts and making managerial decisions at all levels of government;
  • Creation of an open financial reporting system of government bodies with open access for the population;
  • Increasing the remuneration of state and municipal employees in order to reduce motivation for participating in corruption;
  • Rigorous, full and effective enforcement of court decisions that have entered into legal force.
link: https://24.kg/english/153523/
views: 72
Print
Related
Security Council Secretary: Control over income, expenses of officials tightened
President of Kyrgyzstan holds Security Council meeting
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan discusses problems due to coronavirus
Security Council considers additional measures to fight against coronavirus
Officials to be punished for failure to comply with Security Council decisions
President threatens with criminal liability for infringement of business rights
President Jeenbekov tells why fight against corruption comes to naught
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to hold meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Corruption at Customs on agenda of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Situation around Atambayev. Results of Security Council’s meeting
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
22 May, Friday
10:44
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-corruption strategy in June Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-cor...
10:24
37 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,350 in total
10:10
One of directors of Ala-TV company placed in pretrial detention center 1
09:53
Kubatbek Boronov instructs to tighten infection control in maternity hospitals
09:38
EAEU to have equal conditions in paying VAT on union goods, from third countries
21 May, Thursday
18:26
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 707.6 per citizen
18:04
30 million soms allocated from budget to support Kyrgyzstanis abroad
17:36
Department for protection of entrepreneurs created in Kyrgyzstan