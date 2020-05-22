Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to consider new anti-corruption strategy in June

The next meeting of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan will be expectedly held in June, at which a draft state strategy to combat corruption in Kyrgyzstan and eliminate its causes for 2020–2024 will be considered. The Security Council Secretary Damir Sagynbaev told.
According to him, the draft strategy meets modern challenges and threats and provides for development and implementation of new anti-corruption mechanisms aimed at systematically combating any corruption manifestations in state bodies.
In particular, the draft strategy contains the following measures such as:
- Completion of the introduction of an electronic system of fiscalization of tax and customs procedures;
- Legislative definition that the discrepancy between expenses and income is the basis for the dismissal of state and municipal employees (including those holding political positions), and the lack of evidence of the acquisition of property for legitimate income entails confiscation of this property and income from it in favor of the state;
- Creation of a national system for measuring corruption;
- Reduction of corruption in the medical and social sphere through the improvement of legislation governing social standards, ensuring targeting when setting categorial compensation and other social payments, switch to international functional standards and approaches;
- Toughening and aggravation of punishment for committing official and corruption crimes with the obligatory confiscation of property;
- Development and implementation of by-laws aimed at the effective implementation of the conflict of interest law;
- Legislative toughening of measures against state and municipal employees for failure to notify of a conflict of interest;
- Development and implementation of a new system for conducting anti-corruption expertise of draft regulatory legal acts and existing legislation;
- Maximum transparency when making decisions that affect national interests, increased control by civil society over the activities of state bodies and ensuring maximum and unhindered access for citizens to the process of development of regulatory legal acts and making managerial decisions at all levels of government;
- Creation of an open financial reporting system of government bodies with open access for the population;
- Increasing the remuneration of state and municipal employees in order to reduce motivation for participating in corruption;
- Rigorous, full and effective enforcement of court decisions that have entered into legal force.