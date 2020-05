Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the draft law on Amending the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Republican Budget of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2020 and the Forecast for 2021-2022 in three readings.

After the amendments, the budget revenues will amount to 135,346 billion soms, expenditures — 163,039 billion soms, deficit — 27,692 billion soms.