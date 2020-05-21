18:26
Sports centers and fitness clubs to open in Bishkek on May 25

The City Hall of Bishkek included gyms, sports centers, fitness clubs and pools in the list of permitted activities from May 25 based on the decisions of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the City Hall said.

According to it, indispensable prerequisite is the observance of sanitary and hygienic norms and rules: disinfection of the premises, compliance with face mask and gloves requirement by the administration and service staff without exception, installation of sanitizers and antiseptics for each client, as well as marking of premises and equipment for sanitary distancing.

Work of centers for contact, team, collective sports (football, wrestling, boxing, martial arts, basketball and others) is forbidden.
