Number of people infected with coronavirus close to 5 million globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 99,067 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,996,634 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,551,853), Russia (308,705), Brazil (291,579), the UK (249,619), Spain (232,555), Italy (227,364) and France (181,700).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,800,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 54,418 people.

At least 328,120 people died from the virus (growth by 4,834 people for a day), including 93,439 people — in the USA, 35,786 — in the UK, 32,330 — in Italy, 28,135 — in France, and 27,888 — in Spain.

At least 1,313 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 6,969 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,939 — in Uzbekistan, 2,140 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.