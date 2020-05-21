At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total

At least 43 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 22 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 1 — in Chui region, 4 — in Osh region, 8 — in Naryn region, 2 — in Batken region, 5 — in Osh city. In addition, a coronavirus case was detected among citizens of Kyrgyzstan who arrived from St. Petersburg last week.

Thus, the number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 1,313 in the country over the entire period. At least 929 of them have recovered.