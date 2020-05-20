19:36
Kyrgyzstan state airline plans to buy 5 planes under lease purchase agreement

Kyrgyzstan state airline intends to buy five aircraft under lease purchase agreement. Director of the State Agency for Civil Aviation of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Akyshev told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, two airbuses will arrive in the country in the near future.

«The state company intends to buy five aircraft under the lease purchase agreement, two of which have already been bought. Another airline, Air Manas, sold shares. Those companies that have shares in their hands intend to purchase 5-6 planes. We stipulated a condition for them to buy two more planes for domestic flights. Domestic aircraft perform charter flights. In particular, one plane will take off for Orenburg today, and three more flights will be operated in order to bring China Road employees. There are 33 aircraft in total in Kyrgyzstan,» Kurmanbek Akyshev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/153380/
views: 98
