13:30
USD 76.14
EUR 83.38
RUB 1.05
English

At least 7 out of new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan are imported

At least 7 out of new 27 coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan are imported. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

Related news
At least 27 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,270 in total
According to him, five Kyrgyzstanis among those arrived from Moscow tested positive for COVID-19, two more — among those arrived from Samara and Tajikistan.

«The rest 20 people had confirmed contact with the infected. We have expanded the search for contact persons, screening studies are being conducted among risk groups — doctors and other categories of people. We detect new cases only among the contact persons,» Nurbolot Usenbaev added.

As of May 20, at least 1,270 coronavirus cases are registered in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/153329/
views: 81
Print
Related
Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia rises to almost 300,000 people
Nine more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12 more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Epidemiological Investigations Center of Health Ministry to be strengthened
At least 27 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,270 in total
People arrived in Talas region from Sol-Iletsk placed in observation unit
Vice Mayor of Naryn contracts coronavirus
Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek detected in Leninsky district
At least 300 people stay at observation units in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.8 people globally
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
20 May, Wednesday
13:24
Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia rises to almost 300,000 people Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia rises to alm...
12:50
95,074 families receive humanitarian aid from state in Chui region
12:42
At least 7 out of new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan are imported
12:19
Owners of enterprises fined almost half a million soms in Bishkek
12:12
Nine more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan