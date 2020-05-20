At least 7 out of new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan are imported

At least 7 out of new 27 coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan are imported. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, five Kyrgyzstanis among those arrived from Moscow tested positive for COVID-19, two more — among those arrived from Samara and Tajikistan.

«The rest 20 people had confirmed contact with the infected. We have expanded the search for contact persons, screening studies are being conducted among risk groups — doctors and other categories of people. We detect new cases only among the contact persons,» Nurbolot Usenbaev added.

As of May 20, at least 1,270 coronavirus cases are registered in Kyrgyzstan.