EAEU Governments instructed to simplify cabotage transport system

The Governments of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union have been instructed to ensure implementation of the program for liberalization of cabotage road transport. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council yesterday. Up to date, not all EAEU states have carried out relevant activities on time.

Armenia and Kyrgyzstan expressed readiness to launch the third phase of the program.

Belarus has already begun its implementation: nine cabotage transportations have been carried out on its territory at the beginning of the year. Russia has not yet made changes to the legislation allowing carriers of other countries of the union to make cabotage transportations on its territory.

«The key objective of the program is to reduce empty runs and reduce transport costs for consumers of freight road transport services. All this will positively influence the mutual trade turnover of the EAEU states. At the same time, the cabotage transport liberalization program was initially agreed upon by Belarus, Russia and Armenia, then Kyrgyzstan joined it. Kazakhstan will participate in the program from 2025. It was approved by the presidents of the union countries in May 2015. The program is designed for the period from 2016 to 2025 and consists of several stages,» the EEC notes.