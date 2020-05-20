10:27
USD 76.14
EUR 83.38
RUB 1.05
English

EAEU simplifies rules for transportation of products and non-food items

The Eurasian Economic Union has simplified the requirements for transportation of food and non-food products. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

«We are observing the consistent work of colleagues from Russia aimed at removing excessive requirements that previously hindered mutual trade in the EAEU,» Gegham Vardanyan, Minister for Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the EEC, said.

Earlier, during the monitoring of the situation on the domestic markets of the union countries, the Department for Functioning of the EEC Internal Markets revealed that the Russian side has additional requirements for transportation of food products, which are the subject of regulation of the technical regulations of the Union «On Food Safety.»

According to the Union technical regulations, the transportation of various groups of goods at the same time is allowed.

However, it is necessary to ensure conditions that exclude their contact, impurity and changes in the organoleptic properties of food products. Consultations were held with representatives of departments involved in regulating the process of such transportation. The Russian sanitary rules are currently harmonized with the norms of the EAEU technical regulations.
link: https://24.kg/english/153288/
views: 111
Print
Related
Fines offered for failure to remove barriers in EAEU
EAEU Governments instructed to simplify cabotage transport system
Kyrgyzstan speaks for finalization of strategic directions of integration
EEC proposes to abandon currency control in settlements in EAEU currencies
EAEU Presidents to participate in online summit
EEC, EAEU financial institutions launch Eurasian business initiatives contest
Medical and agricultural products to fall in price in EAEU
Kyrgyzstan offers EAEU to develop common measures to save economy
Prime Minister participates in meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Issue of tariffs for gas transportation to EAEU remains unresolved
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
20 May, Wednesday
10:22
Fines offered for failure to remove barriers in EAEU Fines offered for failure to remove barriers in EAEU
10:07
EAEU Governments instructed to simplify cabotage transport system
09:51
People arrived in Talas region from Sol-Iletsk placed in observation unit
09:10
Wind blows off roof of school in Kun Tuu village
09:03
EAEU simplifies rules for transportation of products and non-food items
19 May, Tuesday
18:45
Kyrgyzstan speaks for finalization of strategic directions of integration
18:30
Vice Mayor of Naryn contracts coronavirus
18:16
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
18:07
36 people fined for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
18:02
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21