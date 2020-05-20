EAEU simplifies rules for transportation of products and non-food items

The Eurasian Economic Union has simplified the requirements for transportation of food and non-food products. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

«We are observing the consistent work of colleagues from Russia aimed at removing excessive requirements that previously hindered mutual trade in the EAEU,» Gegham Vardanyan, Minister for Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the EEC, said.

Earlier, during the monitoring of the situation on the domestic markets of the union countries, the Department for Functioning of the EEC Internal Markets revealed that the Russian side has additional requirements for transportation of food products, which are the subject of regulation of the technical regulations of the Union «On Food Safety.»

According to the Union technical regulations, the transportation of various groups of goods at the same time is allowed.

However, it is necessary to ensure conditions that exclude their contact, impurity and changes in the organoleptic properties of food products. Consultations were held with representatives of departments involved in regulating the process of such transportation. The Russian sanitary rules are currently harmonized with the norms of the EAEU technical regulations.