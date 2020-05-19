CEC supports 7 percent threshold for parties running for Parliament

The 7 percent threshold for parties at parliamentary elections proved its value. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, the 5 percent threshold for parties is 101,000 votes, and 7 percent — 142,000 votes.

«We cannot say how this or that percentage works, but we saw the results of 5 percent one. I believe that 7 percent achieved its result,» she said.

MP Iskhak Masaliev asked the CEC Chairwoman not to interfere in lawmaking and not give her assessment.

It should be noted that the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill to reduce the election threshold to seven percent in the first reading. Four deputies voiced the initiative to lower the threshold to five percent.