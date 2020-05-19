17:43
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

CEC supports 7 percent threshold for parties running for Parliament

The 7 percent threshold for parties at parliamentary elections proved its value. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, the 5 percent threshold for parties is 101,000 votes, and 7 percent — 142,000 votes.

«We cannot say how this or that percentage works, but we saw the results of 5 percent one. I believe that 7 percent achieved its result,» she said.

MP Iskhak Masaliev asked the CEC Chairwoman not to interfere in lawmaking and not give her assessment.

It should be noted that the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill to reduce the election threshold to seven percent in the first reading. Four deputies voiced the initiative to lower the threshold to five percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/153262/
views: 54
Print
Related
Bill lowering election threshold to 5 percent not supported in Kyrgyzstan
Germany to allocate Kyrgyzstan €500,000 for 2020-2021 elections
At least 954 candidates registered for election to rural councils
Mass registration facts in Kyrgyzstan: Pre-trial proceedings started
Andrey Grozin: The closer elections , the stronger is anti-Chinese rhetoric
22 parties to participate in elections of deputies to City Councils
Local elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 64.2 million soms
About 1,300 people registered in private house in Osh city
Large number of citizens register in Osh city for a month and half
Elections 2020. Prosecution bodies to monitor compliance with law
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
19 May, Tuesday
17:38
Over 3,500 compatriots brought to Kyrgyzstan for month Over 3,500 compatriots brought to Kyrgyzstan for month
17:32
Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek detected in Leninsky district
17:24
Bill lowering election threshold to 5 percent not supported in Kyrgyzstan
17:15
CEC supports 7 percent threshold for parties running for Parliament
16:21
At least 300 people stay at observation units in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan