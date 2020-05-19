17:43
At least 300 people stay at observation units in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

At least 300 people are currently at observation units in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government Altynbek Namazaliev announced at a briefing today.

According to him, there are 5 citizens in the infectious ward of the Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital, 74 — in the hospital and madrassah in Ivanovka village, 18 — in Rucheek kindergarten in Kant, 85 — in the military hospital in Besh-Kungei village, 101 — in the military training center Ala-Too, 17 — in the clinic of Kaindy city.

«At least 30 mobile teams have been formed since March 26 to identify contact persons and for daily monitoring of those who are in home quarantine, other 12 are in reserve. Employees involved in work of mobile teams are provided with personal protective equipment and vehicles,» he said.

Altynbek Namazaliev noted that 168 people are involved in work of mobile groups. One team includes a family doctor of the Family Medicine Center, an epidemiologist of the SES, a driver, a laboratory assistant and a replacement nurse. At least 141 people are working, 27 are in reserve.

As of May 19, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan is 1,243 people. Most of them have recovered.
