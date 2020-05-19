16:12
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

Number of voters grows by 60,000 people for five years in Kyrgyzstan

The number of voters has increased by 600,000 people for five years in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, the number of voters at the moment is 3,385,680 people.

«If we compare with 2015, their number has increased by 600,000 people. Biometric data are being actively collected,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova said.
link: https://24.kg/english/153248/
views: 36
Print
Related
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parliamentary elections could be postponed
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: CEC proposes to postpone local elections
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: CEC does not support initiative to postpone elections
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova
President Jeenbekov visits renovated building of CEC
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
CEC should pay private media for campaign materials of candidates
CEC early terminates deputy powers of Muzaffar Isakov
Son of chief accountant of SDPK election headquarters leaves Kyrgyzstan
CEC member threatens Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan with court
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
19 May, Tuesday
15:59
Number of voters grows by 60,000 people for five years in Kyrgyzstan Number of voters grows by 60,000 people for five years...
15:36
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.8 people globally
15:21
U.S. dollar drops by 60 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
15:07
May 25 declared day off in Kyrgyzstan due to Orozo Ait
15:00
Eight police officers contract coronavirus in Naryn region