Number of voters grows by 60,000 people for five years in Kyrgyzstan

The number of voters has increased by 600,000 people for five years in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, the number of voters at the moment is 3,385,680 people.

«If we compare with 2015, their number has increased by 600,000 people. Biometric data are being actively collected,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova said.