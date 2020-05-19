Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.8 people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 90,547 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,804,167 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,508,598), Russia (290,678), Brazil (255,368), the UK (247,709), Spain (231,606), Italy (225,686) and France (180,051).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,700,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 53,491 people.

At least 318,527 people died from the virus (growth by 10,831 people for a day), including 90,353 people — in the USA, 34,876 — in the UK, 32,007 — in Italy, 28,242 — in France, and 27,709 — in Spain.

At least 1,243 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 6,751 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,791 — in Uzbekistan, 1,729 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.