Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow ask Ambassador to help them with return to homeland

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan demanded an urgent meeting with the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov yesterday. The diplomatic mission told 24.kg news agency.

The compatriots bought tickets for the next Ural Airlines flight, and it was canceled. «The passengers of Aeroflot and Avia Traffic also came, those who could not leave. They bought tickets at their own expense. The Ambassador explained to them that they would definitely return home as soon as the companies resume flights. The tickets will be valid,» the diplomatic mission noted.

At least 10,138 citizens have returned to Kyrgyzstan from February 2 to May 16.