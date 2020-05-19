71 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day

At least 71 more people have recovered from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 55 citizens were discharged from hospitals in Bishkek, 11 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Naryn region, and 3 — in Batken region.

«Repeated tests of the patients showed a negative result. A total of 898 people have been discharged from hospitals,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.

As of May 19, 2020, at least 1,243 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan.