PM instructs to take comprehensive measures to ensure order at observation unit

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, addressed citizens who are temporarily under observation. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the Government is making every effort to return compatriots to their homeland and create conditions for their temporary stay in host countries until they leave for their homeland.

The Prime Minister added that observation units have been prepared for returning Kyrgyzstanis, where good conditions are created — double rooms in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements, which are designed to prevent infection.

«Medical workers, rescuers, policemen serve around the clock to protect the health of citizens, risking their own lives. They don’t see their families for a long time, being isolated from their closest ones, relatives,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

He added that 351 imported cases of COVID-19 have been registered since March 18. There are 101 cases of coronavirus among those who returned from Sol-Iletsk, including 43 confirmed cases today.

«However, from the first days of their observation, some citizens have been resisting doctors. They violate the peace of citizens and order, putting the health of others at risk.

I would like to stress that only those whose repeated tests do not confirm presence of infection will leave the observation units!

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«We understand the difficulties our citizens had to face. They have been waiting for their return to homeland for a long time, but the most important for us is to prevent uncontrolled spread of the infection. In no case you should allow violations of the developed algorithm of actions — you must ensure its rigorous implementation. Only with negative results they will be delivered to the place of their residence to comply with home quarantine. First of all, we must remember the responsibility to our relatives and dear ones, to the society,» he said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the competent authorities to step up explanatory work, as well as take comprehensive measures to ensure order in the observation units and create conditions for the work of physicians.

Recall, Kyrgyzstanis who arrived from Sol-Iletsk continue to rally, refuse to obey requirements of physicians on the territory of the observation unit located at the former American airbase.
