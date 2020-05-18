15:49
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.7 people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 79,552 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,713,620 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,486,757), Russia (281,752), the UK (244,995), Brazil (241,080), Spain (230,698), Italy (225,435) and France (179,693).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,700,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 40,766 people.

At least 315,185 people died from the virus (growth by 7,489 people for a day), including 89,562 people — in the USA, 34,716 — in the UK and 31,908 — in Italy, 28,111 — in France, and 27,563 — in Spain.

At least 1,216 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 6,157 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,753 — in Uzbekistan, 1,524 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/153131/
views: 93
Print
Related
Three cadets of Military Lyceum infected with coronavirus
Number of infected with COVID-19 arrivals from Sol-Iletsk rises to 101
Arrived from Sol-Iletsk citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to let them go home
Government of Kyrgyzstan ready to send medicines to regions if necessary
23 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
At least 65 policemen contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Brazil enters the top 5 countries with highest number of infected with COVID-19
119 patients with community-acquired pneumonia registered for 100 days
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
18 May, Monday
15:42
Two employees of State Committee for National Security detained in Bishkek Two employees of State Committee for National Security...
15:32
Three cadets of Military Lyceum infected with coronavirus
15:18
Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss delivery of air defense systems, helicopters
15:05
Two wounded border guards to be discharged from hospital this week
14:56
Number of infected with COVID-19 arrivals from Sol-Iletsk rises to 101