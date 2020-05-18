14:18
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

At least five Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Jordan

At least five citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Jordan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

«Kyrgyzstanis arrived at Almaty International Airport by a charter flight of Air Jordanian airline, from which they were transported by special transport to Bishkek. All arrivals were placed under observation,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

The ministry added that work on search for possible routes for return of Kyrgyzstanis to homeland from other countries is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/153123/
views: 84
Print
Related
Over 10,100 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for the last 3.5 months
At least 330 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Bishkek from Turkey
59 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Frankfurt
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Japan and Korea
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
Over 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis want to return to homeland from abroad
MFA: Number of fake announcements of flights to Kyrgyzstan increased
Residents of Issyk-Kul arrived from Dubai to be placed in observation unit
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Ukraine, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic
Kazakhstan ready to let citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Sol-Iletsk through
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
18 May, Monday
13:41
At least five Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Jordan At least five Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Jorda...
13:32
Arrived from Sol-Iletsk citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to let them go home
13:07
Government demands from Penitentiary Service to minimize contacts with prisoners
12:46
Government of Kyrgyzstan ready to send medicines to regions if necessary
12:35
Over 10,100 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for the last 3.5 months