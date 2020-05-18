At least five Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Jordan

At least five citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Jordan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

«Kyrgyzstanis arrived at Almaty International Airport by a charter flight of Air Jordanian airline, from which they were transported by special transport to Bishkek. All arrivals were placed under observation,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

The ministry added that work on search for possible routes for return of Kyrgyzstanis to homeland from other countries is ongoing.