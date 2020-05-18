11:15
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Volume of remittances from migrants reduces by 13 percent for a month

In March 2020 migrants have transferred $ 144 million to Kyrgyzstan that is 13 percent less than in February. The National Bank of the country says.

Compared to March 2019, the figure decreased by $ 51.8 million, or 26 percent. If we compare the volume of money transfers in March with the data for December 2019, the decrease will amount to $ 70.9 million, or 33 percent.

In total, $ 457.6 million have been transferred to the republic for the first quarter of the year. This is $ 82.8 million, or 15.3 percent less than for the same period last year.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 443.4 million. Other $ 7.8 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states, and $ 5.7 million — from the United States.

There was also an outflow of funds of $ 39.7 million as a result of March 2020. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 38.7 million.

The net inflow of remittances in March 2020 to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 104.3 million.

At the end of 2019, the volume of remittances to the country amounted to $ 2,407 billion. At least $ 554.5 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/153079/
views: 109
Print
Related
Migrants transfer $ 313.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2020
Migrants transfer $ 148.5 million to Kyrgyzstan in January 2020
Migrants transfer $ 2.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Limit on money transfers to Kyrgyzstan from Russia increased to 150,000 rubles
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 242.1 mln over the year
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by almost $ 200 million for year
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
18 May, Monday
10:28
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
10:20
EEC proposes to abandon currency control in settlements in EAEU currencies
09:50
Volume of remittances from migrants reduces by 13 percent for a month
09:37
Russian Embassy collect information about Russians wishing to leave Kyrgyzstan
09:26
Foreign Ministry promises to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg
17 May, Sunday
14:39
Earthquake occurs in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
14:36
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday
14:29
Mudflow hits Talas district of Kyrgyzstan, road flooded in Jalal-Abad
14:24
At least 65 policemen contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan