Brazil enters the top 5 countries with highest number of infected with COVID-19

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 91,721 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,634,068 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,467,820), Russia (272,043), the UK (241,461), Brazil (233,511), Spain (230,698), Italy (224,760) and France (179,630).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus is close to 1,700,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 56,129 people.

At least 311,781 people died from the virus (growth by 4,085 people for a day), including 88,754 people — in the USA, 34,546 — in the UK and 31,763 — in Italy, 27,563 — in Spain, and 27,532 — in France.

At least 1,138 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,850 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,738 — in Uzbekistan, 1,322 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
