Coronavirus confirmed in four medical workers working at prison colonies

Four employees of the Ministry of Health, who work at prison colonies, were diagnosed with coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, employees of the Ministry of Health work at prison colonies. Those with confirmed COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

«Employees of the pre-trial detention center 1 and the prison colony No. 27 are undergoing treatment. We check all contact persons, this situation is under control,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.

In total, 1,138 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today in Kyrgyzstan, 804 people have recovered.