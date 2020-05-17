13:57
Coronavirus confirmed in cadets arrived from St. Petersburg in Bishkek

Ten new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in cadets who arrived from St. Petersburg (Russia) in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, all the arrived cadets were placed under observation.

Earlier it was reported that five flights from Russia to Kyrgyzstan will be operated to evacuate cadets studying at military schools of the Russian Federation.

In total, 1,138 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today in Kyrgyzstan, 804 people have recovered.
