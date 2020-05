Coronavirus infection was confirmed in three more medical workers over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 4 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals of the republic.

In total, 251 healthcare workers got infected with coronavirus. This is 22 percent of the total number of infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 204 healthcare workers have been discharged from hospitals.