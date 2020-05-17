Bishkek City Hall fines quarantine violators 228,000 soms for 3 days

At least 228,000 soms in fines have been imposed for violation of sanitary rules for three days. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Government agencies continue to check businessmen. Raids took place near Ortosai and Osh markets. Employees of the district administrations, the State Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, the District Internal Affairs Department, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Sanitary-Environmental Inspection and the Municipal Territorial Administration visited shops and beauty salons.

An order for immediate elimination of violations was issued to Yoyo children’s goods store on Yunusaliev Street, 155.

«We had an explanatory conversation with the owners of the trade outlet, recommended installing a sign about online work and not letting anyone inside the building,» the statement says.

There was a window cleaner instead of an antiseptic at the entrance to a neighboring broker club.

Shops selling accessories for cell phones turned out to be open near Osh market. An awareness-raising conversation was held with each seller.

All violators were held accountable in accordance with Articles 150 and 239 of the Code of Violations.