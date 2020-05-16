13:36
Three of infected with coronavirus - drivers of heavy vehicles

Three out of six new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan are drivers of heavy vehicles. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, one of them is a citizen of Kazakhstan. He was handed over to the doctors of Kordai district of the Republic of Kazakhstan after examination.

The other cases were confirmed in contact persons.

There are 320 people with COVID-19 in the hospitals of the republic, 4 people are in intensive care units, 783 have been discharged, 14 people have died.    
