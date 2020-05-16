13:35
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.5 people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 100,184 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,542,347 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,443,188), Russia (262,843), the UK (238,004), Spain (230,183), Italy (223,885), Brazil (220,291) and France (179,630).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,600,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 49,185 people.

At least 307,696 people died from the virus (growth by 5,278 people for a day), including 87,530 people — in the USA, 34,078 — in the UK and 31,610 — in Italy, 27,532 — in France, and 27,459 — in Spain.

At least 1,117 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,689 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,686 — in Uzbekistan, 1,118 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/152967/
views: 108
Print
Related
Three of infected with coronavirus - drivers of heavy vehicles
Six doctors recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
38 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Former speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia
Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia exceeds 250,000
19 cases of COVID-19 in doctors, patients confirmed in Naryn maternity hospital
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Ten people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
16 May, Saturday
13:12
Three of infected with coronavirus - drivers of heavy vehicles Three of infected with coronavirus - drivers of heavy v...
12:47
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.5 people globally
12:36
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar returns to 77 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
City Hall to spend 8 mln soms on patching in Bishkek
12:06
UN plans to revive carp fishing industry in Issyk-Kul region