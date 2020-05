U.S. dollar returns to its previous position in Kyrgyzstan - 77 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 76.1-76.4 soms, and sold for 76.9-77.1 soms. Thus, the currency rose by 30 tyiyns.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 76,5851 soms (growth of 0.66 percent).

The Russian ruble also appreciated a little. It is bought for 1.02-1,035 soms, and sold for 1.05-1.08 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1,0462 soms (growth of 1.66 percent).