Man arrested for shooting under the feet of small children in Kadamdzhai

Police detained a 27-year-old man for shooting under the feet of four-year-old children in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reports.
Police found an unknown weapon from which the man shot during a search in the house of his father.
The owner of the house was detained together with his son. The wife of the detainee made a scandal and beat the policemen with a stick. Examinations were appointed, the suspects were placed in a pre-trial detention center,» the police said.