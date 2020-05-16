Man arrested for shooting under the feet of small children in Kadamdzhai

Police detained a 27-year-old man for shooting under the feet of four-year-old children in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reports.

Police found an unknown weapon from which the man shot during a search in the house of his father.

«The weapon belongs to the detainee’s father. During the search, the owner voluntarily surrendered weapons with 16-caliber cartridges. In addition, the police found a sawn-off shotgun wrapped in a rag in the barn. Books and a notebook with notes in Arabic and brass knuckles were also found in the citizen’s house.

The owner of the house was detained together with his son. The wife of the detainee made a scandal and beat the policemen with a stick. Examinations were appointed, the suspects were placed in a pre-trial detention center,» the police said.