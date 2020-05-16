Migrants repeatedly gather at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow

Migrants repeatedly gathered at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow. Video was posted on social media.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov came out to migrants. He explained that pregnant women and the sick would leave by Moscow-Bishkek flight, which is planned for May 17.

«There are more seats on board this time, a 400-seat aircraft was requested. Do not believe rumors about opening of borders and other promises. If there are planes, we will send you home, why should we prevent you from returning to homeland,» the Ambassador said.

According to Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, a proposal has been submitted to the government on extending the validity of expired ID cards.

About 20 people gathered on May 12 in Moscow near the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, demanding to return them home.