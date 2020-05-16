12:04
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Migrants repeatedly gather at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow

Migrants repeatedly gathered at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow. Video was posted on social media.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov came out to migrants. He explained that pregnant women and the sick would leave by Moscow-Bishkek flight, which is planned for May 17.

«There are more seats on board this time, a 400-seat aircraft was requested. Do not believe rumors about opening of borders and other promises. If there are planes, we will send you home, why should we prevent you from returning to homeland,» the Ambassador said.

According to Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, a proposal has been submitted to the government on extending the validity of expired ID cards.

About 20 people gathered on May 12 in Moscow near the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, demanding to return them home.
link: https://24.kg/english/152949/
views: 114
Print
Related
Kyrgyz migrants staying in Sol-Iletsk ask to return them to homeland
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia
Migrants infected with coronavirus not admitted to hospitals in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow demand from Embassy to return them to homeland
Woman with children from Sol-Iletsk treated at Infectious Diseases Hospital
Announcements in Kyrgyz appear in Moscow metro
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk try to escape from observation unit
Kyrgyzstanis accommodated in children's camp in Orenburg Oblast
Kyrgyzstani injured at construction site in Moscow dies in hospital
Three Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk test positive for coronavirus
Popular
British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
16 May, Saturday
11:43
Six doctors recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hospitals in Kyrgyzstan Six doctors recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hos...
11:35
Man arrested for shooting under the feet of small children in Kadamdzhai
11:24
38 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Memory of policemen killed in line of duty honored in Issyk-Kul region
10:39
Six new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day