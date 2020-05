A new medical station was opened in Ak-Orgo housing estate. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The medical station consists of two buildings connected by a gallery. Doctor’s rooms for reception of patients, controlled treatment room (anti-tuberculosis treatment), a manipulation room for family nurses, an ultrasound room and other medical services will soon be available for residents of the area.

«Primary pre-medical health care will be provided at the medical station in the near future. Six family doctors and nine nurses will receive patients,» the City Hall said.

The cost of the facility amounted to 7 million soms. Branch of the Qatar charity organization in the Kyrgyz Republic provided financing.