Osh mayor inspects facilities for compliance with sanitary standards

Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov, together with representatives of law enforcement agencies and sanitary and epidemiological services, inspected the observance of quarantine standards at various facilities in the city. The City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the trip, the mayor visited the Department of the State Tax Service for Osh city, where he got acquainted with the work of the institution and asked visitors some questions.

In total, 1,413 voluntary licenses have been issued in Osh since May 11.

The mayor also got acquainted with the work of Kudaiberdi auto parts market, where he conducted awareness-rising work with sellers and car repair masters about compliance with sanitary rules.
