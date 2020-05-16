EAEU Presidents to participate in online summit

A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in the form of a videoconference on May 19. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

There are 10 issues on the agenda of the meeting, including the main guidelines for the macroeconomic policy of the EAEU countries for 2020-2021, implementation of the main directions of the EAEU international activities in 2019, the EEC annual report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to prevent violations of the general rules of competition on them for 2019.

It is assumed that the presidents will approve the strategic directions for development of Eurasian integration until 2025.

«The list of measures and mechanisms (330 items) included in the document is actually a roadmap for further development of integration. Its implementation provides for further development and signing of 13 international treaties, more than 60 regulatory legal acts of the EAEU, introduction of about 25 amendments and additions to the union agreement, as well as changes in the national laws of the EAEU states,» the EEC said.

The members of the Supreme Eurasian Council will also consider implementation of the program of phased liberalization of road transportation of goods by carriers, registered in the territory of one of the states of the union, between points located in the territory of another state of the union. In addition, the agenda includes a protocol on amending the agreement on the EAEU in terms of clarifying the mechanism for formation of the staff of the EEC.