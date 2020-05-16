10:33
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

EAEU Presidents to participate in online summit

A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in the form of a videoconference on May 19. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

There are 10 issues on the agenda of the meeting, including the main guidelines for the macroeconomic policy of the EAEU countries for 2020-2021, implementation of the main directions of the EAEU international activities in 2019, the EEC annual report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to prevent violations of the general rules of competition on them for 2019.

It is assumed that the presidents will approve the strategic directions for development of Eurasian integration until 2025.

«The list of measures and mechanisms (330 items) included in the document is actually a roadmap for further development of integration. Its implementation provides for further development and signing of 13 international treaties, more than 60 regulatory legal acts of the EAEU, introduction of about 25 amendments and additions to the union agreement, as well as changes in the national laws of the EAEU states,» the EEC said.

The members of the Supreme Eurasian Council will also consider implementation of the program of phased liberalization of road transportation of goods by carriers, registered in the territory of one of the states of the union, between points located in the territory of another state of the union. In addition, the agenda includes a protocol on amending the agreement on the EAEU in terms of clarifying the mechanism for formation of the staff of the EEC.
link: https://24.kg/english/152939/
views: 80
Print
Related
EEC, EAEU financial institutions launch Eurasian business initiatives contest
Medical and agricultural products to fall in price in EAEU
Kyrgyzstan offers EAEU to develop common measures to save economy
Prime Minister participates in meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Issue of tariffs for gas transportation to EAEU remains unresolved
Kyrgyz businessmen to be able to export masks and respirators to EAEU
EAEU to abolish customs duties as part of fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: EAEU calls on states to end trade wars
Coronavirus pandemic: EAEU to ban export of food products
EAEU decides on addressing shortage of medical masks
Popular
British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
16 May, Saturday
10:17
New medical station for 7 mln soms opened in Ak-Orgo housing estate New medical station for 7 mln soms opened in Ak-Orgo ho...
10:02
Osh mayor inspects facilities for compliance with sanitary standards
09:41
EAEU Presidents to participate in online summit
09:30
EEC, EAEU financial institutions launch Eurasian business initiatives contest
09:15
Kyrgyz migrants staying in Sol-Iletsk ask to return them to homeland
15 May, Friday
19:09
Former speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus
19:02
Eight judges prematurely dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
18:24
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia
18:06
Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on entry of vehicles, long queues formed
17:54
Deposits in south Kyrgyzstan to resume work after emergency situation is lifted