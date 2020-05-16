10:33
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz migrants staying in Sol-Iletsk ask to return them to homeland

Arrived from Sol-Iletsk city (Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation) migrants from Kyrgyzstan ask to return them to their homeland. They told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, they ran out of money, and can not pay for rented housing and have no money to buy food. «We cannot leave at our own expense, therefore, we ask the Kyrgyz authorities to help us and arrange buses,» the migrants noted.

Recall, 541 people returned from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan on May 7. First, 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus, then three more patients were reported. Mother with a child, who also arrived from Sol-Iletsk, were hospitalized to the Infectious Diseases Hospital later.
link: https://24.kg/english/152936/
views: 94
Print
Related
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia
Migrants infected with coronavirus not admitted to hospitals in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow demand from Embassy to return them to homeland
Woman with children from Sol-Iletsk treated at Infectious Diseases Hospital
Announcements in Kyrgyz appear in Moscow metro
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk try to escape from observation unit
Kyrgyzstanis accommodated in children's camp in Orenburg Oblast
Kyrgyzstani injured at construction site in Moscow dies in hospital
Three Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk test positive for coronavirus
Headquarters for protection of compatriots formed in Moscow
Popular
British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
16 May, Saturday
10:17
New medical station for 7 mln soms opened in Ak-Orgo housing estate New medical station for 7 mln soms opened in Ak-Orgo ho...
10:02
Osh mayor inspects facilities for compliance with sanitary standards
09:41
EAEU Presidents to participate in online summit
09:30
EEC, EAEU financial institutions launch Eurasian business initiatives contest
09:15
Kyrgyz migrants staying in Sol-Iletsk ask to return them to homeland
15 May, Friday
19:09
Former speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus
19:02
Eight judges prematurely dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
18:24
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia
18:06
Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on entry of vehicles, long queues formed
17:54
Deposits in south Kyrgyzstan to resume work after emergency situation is lifted