Kyrgyz migrants staying in Sol-Iletsk ask to return them to homeland

Arrived from Sol-Iletsk city (Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation) migrants from Kyrgyzstan ask to return them to their homeland. They told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, they ran out of money, and can not pay for rented housing and have no money to buy food. «We cannot leave at our own expense, therefore, we ask the Kyrgyz authorities to help us and arrange buses,» the migrants noted.

Recall, 541 people returned from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan on May 7. First, 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus, then three more patients were reported. Mother with a child, who also arrived from Sol-Iletsk, were hospitalized to the Infectious Diseases Hospital later.