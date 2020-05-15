19:20
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia

Body of a Kyrgyzstani who died from coronavirus was delivered to Osh region from Russia the day before. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, all the people who accompanied the body were placed under observation.

«The body was delivered at night. The cargo 200 was met by employees of law enforcement bodies and sanitary and epidemiological station at the border. The man was buried immediately, his relatives took this with understanding. This is the third died from coronavirus citizen, who was delivered to the region,» the department said.
