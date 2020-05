At least 330 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Turkey by a charter flight of Turkish Airlines today. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The flight became possible thanks to the agreements between the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries.

The arrivals were placed under observation for undergoing established medical procedures.

«Work on organizing return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from other states is ongoing,» the Foreign Ministry said.