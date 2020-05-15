Nationwide Testing to be held at 180 test centers in Kyrgyzstan

The Nationwide Testing will be held at 180 test centers throughout Kyrgyzstan in real time. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a briefing.

According to her, the testing will take place after disinfection of buildings. In addition, social distancing and personal precautions will be observed.

The first stage of the testing will be held on June 21-22, preparation for the testing will take place at the centers on June 23, and then the second stage of the Nationwide Testing will be held on June 24-25.

All participants of the testing will get their results from July 13 to July 19.

At least 58,730 students graduate from the 11th grade in 2020.