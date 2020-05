U.S. dollar began winning back its lost positions in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past day, it has risen by 20 tyiyns.

The American currency is bought for 75.8-76.1 soms, and sold for 76.6-76.7 soms today.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 76.08 soms (a drop of 1.12 percent).

The Russian ruble also rose a little. It is bought for 1.02-1,028 soms, and sold for 1,045-1.06 soms. Its official rate is 1,0291 soms (a drop of 1.58 percent).