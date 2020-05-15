17:48
Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia exceeds 250,000

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 95,145 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 4,447,163 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,417,774), Russia (252,245), the UK (234,440), Spain (229,540), Italy (223,096), Brazil (203,165) and France (178,994).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 1,600,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 39,346 people.

At least 302,418 people died from the virus (growth by 5,221 people for a day), including 85,886 people — in the USA, 33,693 — in the UK and 31,368 — in Italy, 27,428 — in France, and 27,321 — in Spain.

At least 1,111 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,571 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,645 — in Uzbekistan, 907 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
