A girl fell from the sixth floor and died in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, she committed suicide.

«Yesterday at about 4.00 pm, eyewitnesses called an ambulance and police. The girl fell from the sixth floor. She had numerous injuries, including basal skull fracture. When the doctors arrived, she was still alive. The patient died on the way to the hospital,» law enforcers said.