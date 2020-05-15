59 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Bishkek from Frankfurt

At least 59 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Bishkek from Germany. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The plane of the German Condor Airlines arrived yesterday night.

The flight was organized by TUI CRUISES for return of 48 Kyrgyzstanis, who worked on Sea Chefs cruise ship, and 11 citizens of Kyrgyzstan who bought tickets and stayed in Germany.

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul reported that 326 Kyrgyzstanis left Istanbul for Bishkek by charter flight this morning.