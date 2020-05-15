13:14
USD 76.08
EUR 82.24
RUB 1.03
English

19 cases of COVID-19 in doctors, patients confirmed in Naryn maternity hospital

It would be probably necessary to move the maternity hospital in Naryn, to take all measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection there. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, a commission is currently working in Naryn region, who are studying the outbreak of coronavirus at the maternity hospital. «Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev and head of the Public Healthcare Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova are working there,» the official said.

«They find out the cause of the of the infection at the maternity ward. I think that all the cases have been revealed as of today,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 11 medical workers (midwives, paramedics, nurses) contracted coronavirus at the maternity hospital in Naryn. In addition, the virus was detected in 8 women in labor. Additional medical teams left for the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/152869/
views: 71
Print
Related
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Ten people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Arrived from Sol-Iletsk mother and child hospitalized with coronavirus
Employee of maternity hospital in Osh tests positive for COVID-19
Another team of medical workers-volunteers leaves for Naryn region
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.3 people globally
Six more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Nine more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Popular
Amount of fines for violation of quarantine in Bishkek announced Amount of fines for violation of quarantine in Bishkek announced
New restrictions: Laws regulating quarantine regime come into effect New restrictions: Laws regulating quarantine regime come into effect
Use of personal transport allowed in Bishkek Use of personal transport allowed in Bishkek
Quarantine in Bishkek: Route sheets needed to move around city Quarantine in Bishkek: Route sheets needed to move around city
15 May, Friday
13:10
CPJ condemns decision of Kyrgyz Supreme Court on Azimzhan Askarov's case CPJ condemns decision of Kyrgyz Supreme Court on Azimzh...
12:41
19 cases of COVID-19 in doctors, patients confirmed in Naryn maternity hospital
12:19
National Bank to hold credit auctions to support real sector of economy
12:05
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:54
Switzerland allocates $ 195,500 for social institutions in Kyrgyzstan