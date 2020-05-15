19 cases of COVID-19 in doctors, patients confirmed in Naryn maternity hospital

It would be probably necessary to move the maternity hospital in Naryn, to take all measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection there. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, a commission is currently working in Naryn region, who are studying the outbreak of coronavirus at the maternity hospital. «Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev and head of the Public Healthcare Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova are working there,» the official said.

«They find out the cause of the of the infection at the maternity ward. I think that all the cases have been revealed as of today,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 11 medical workers (midwives, paramedics, nurses) contracted coronavirus at the maternity hospital in Naryn. In addition, the virus was detected in 8 women in labor. Additional medical teams left for the region.