Primary school students to get food products from school “hot meals”

Food products from school «hot meals» are distributed among families of primary school students in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry jointly with Mercy Corps distributes unused products among primary school students at 440 schools in Kyrgyzstan.

Mercy Corps provides these schools with four types of products (peas, rice, vegetable oil and flour) as part of the hot meals program for students of 1-4 grades. In connection with switch of schools to distance learning, the remainings of these products were not used.

Previously, the ministry, together with the UN World Food Program, began distributing 116 tons of enriched flour among families of schoolchildren who need help.

There are 2,283 schools in Kyrgyzstan.