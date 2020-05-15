Public transport stops renovated in Osh city

Public transport stops are being renovated in Osh city. City Hall of the southern capital reported on Facebook.

According to the chief specialist of the Urban Planning and Municipal Property Department Altynbek Pirmatov, more than 100 stops in the city will undergo a complete reconstruction within a month.

«Installation and reconstruction of lighting systems, replacement of plexiglass stands that were damaged by advertisements and leaflets, cleaning and painting of the facades of the stops, curbs, seats and other works are planned,» the City Hall of Osh reported.